Small-town voters showed up for local races in Teton County

Teton County voters in Wilson rode bikes, drove cars and walked dogs to the Old Wilson Schoolhouse Community Center to vote. It’s one of four polling locations in one of the state’s few largely Democratic counties. State legislative races in the county are uncontested, so voters were concerned with the county commission and federal races.

Tom Turiano: I did it without any coffee, and I just woke up.

Shannon Dale: I know, me too. Woohoo – coffee time! [I’m an] in-home caregiver.

TT: [I’m] self-employed.

SD: Wilson. Yeah, we’re from...

TT: Wilson. Well, I came out to support Len Carlman [for Teton County Board of County Commissioners]. He’s the best man for the job because he can work with anybody and his values align with mine.

SD: I also voted for Len because I know him personally and I just feel like he would do a great job. But, also, to just support the whole process. To show up is important, so I wanted to show up and vote.

Susan Purcell: I’m an attorney.

Dante Filpula-Ankney: Also, where are you from?

SP: Wilson. It’s everyone’s civic duty to vote, regardless of what’s going on, and I think your local elections are probably way more important than the national election to your everyday life. I would love to see way more diversity in the greater Wyoming Legislature and representation than there is right now, so that’s what motivated me to vote.

Lesley McLaughlin: David Hardie [and I] manage rental properties. County commissioner was probably the most important today, as far as a primary. It’s very important. We don’t get to vote for the mayor or town council, so voting for a county commissioner is extremely important for people who live in Wilson.

David Hardie: It’s a big county that has a high profile way beyond just Wyoming, with a huge amount of both wildlife and interesting people and the environment. So trying to blend them together in a way that continues to work is really important.

Robert Lundy: I’m a brand inspector for the State of Wyoming and I’ve lived here in Wilson all my life. I’m not too thrilled with any of them. Our democratic process is so screwed up now, that it’s going to take a long time to get it straightened out. This county, for instance, they brag that they’re going to save it but they spend $28 million on a piece of ground to build more affordable housing and then nobody can afford to live in their affordable housing.

George Pacchiana: I’m retired. I’m in the construction business, a civil engineer, and I live in Teton Village. I voted for our senator right now and I voted for our rep. They’re the two main ones, [Sen. John] Barrasso and [Rep. Harriet] Hageman. And it’s nice to see. You got to at least give something to let them know who you are.

Susie Breen: I’m a receptionist.

Tom Breen: I work over here at the Walton Ranch. It’s a little early in the morning, but still feeling good.

SB: I think Harriet Hageman, [I’ve] been reading her posts and doing a lot of research with her and I think she’s great for the state of Wyoming.

TB: Same old thing. We came early so there wouldn’t be a big crowd and there isn’t a big crowd yet.

SB: Nope, no problems.

TB: No problems.

Les Gibson: [I’m] retired. I live in Teton Village. I wish we were making it easier to vote rather than harder to vote. We now have fewer precincts to vote in and you got to have your ID with you and it’s become harder to vote. People are being purged so you have to go re-register and I think that that’s backward. We should make it easier to vote, not harder to vote.

Jonathan McLaren: I live here in beautiful Wilson, Wyoming, and I’m a broker with Jackson Hole Sotheby’s. I think the Republican Party in Wyoming is fantastic and I stand behind them and, hopefully, we will reorganize and straighten out the country. Get out and vote, that’s what I say. God bless America.