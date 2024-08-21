Northwest Wyoming voters pick Freedom Caucus members for the legislature

In the northwest part of the state voters followed the state trend and chose three Republican Freedom Caucus backed candidates.

Two Freedom Caucus incumbents in the area held on to their seats: Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) and Sen. Tim French (R-Powell).

Rodriguez-Williams defeated Cody-based attorney David Hill as she received 63 percent of the votes. Now in her third term representing House District 50, Rodriguez-Williams described herself as a “strong conservative” whose voting record “speaks for itself.”

“The grassroots movement not only in Park County, but across the state speaks volumes to where the people are. The people want representation for them. They don’t want to be represented by somebody who is only working for special interest groups,” she said.

Powell-based farmer Tim French won 58 percent of the votes over Landon Greer who is a business owner and former Cody City Councilman.

In the race for House Seat 24, Nina Webber defeated Cody Mayor Matt Hall. In her third attempt to win this house seat, she got 53 percent of the votes.

“When I think about all of the voters that I had personal contact with, which was almost all of them, it tells me that they’re looking for a change; they want transparency and they want somebody who is going to stand up and not take a knee,” she said.

Webber is the current National Committeewoman for the Wyoming Republican Party.

Webber is replacing Sandy Newsome who served House District 24 for three terms. The seat covers parts of Cody and rural areas West of the town near Yellowstone.

Webber, Rodriguez-Williams, and French do not face opponents in the general election and will head to the statehouse.