Reports on Wyoming State Government Activity

Secretary of State launches county-level campaign finance tool

Wyoming Public Radio | By David Dudley
Published August 14, 2024 at 4:59 PM MDT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's picture is displayed on the face of novelty money
David Dudley
/
Wyoming Public Media
These novelty bills were on sale at the Wyoming GOP State Convention in Cheyenne, Wyoming, April 20, 2024.

The Wyoming Secretary of State's office launched a new online tool for county-level campaign finance reports.

The tool will collect municipal and county campaign finance reports across Wyoming's 23 counties, storing the data in one site. It includes who's bankrolling candidates, how much money they're spending to get elected, and where the money's going, among other categories and search criteria. Much of that information is already available for candidates running for the state House and Senate.

Secretary of State Chuck Gray said the initiative is a response to what he called a "lack of information" on his office's website.

"We really believe in transparency," said Gray. "These reports should be in one place for everybody to find and to examine. That was really our thought on starting this initiative."

Gray said his team's goal is to give the public information they need to make informed decisions as they cast their ballots next week.

"I think having this centralized hub of increased transparency and functionality is really important," Gray said. "It's in line with the election code and in that call for transparency."

The deadline to file campaign finance reports was Aug. 13. As the primary election on Aug. 20 looms, users may visit www.wycampaignfinance.gov to see who's funding political campaigns across the Cowboy State.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Tags
Politics & Government 2024 ElectionsWyoming Secretary of State's Officecampaign finances
David Dudley
David Dudley is an award-winning journalist who has written for The Guardian, The Christian Science Monitor, High Country News, WyoFile, and the Wyoming Truth, among many others. David was a Guggenheim Crime in America Fellow at John Jay College from 2020-2023. During the past 10 years, David has covered city and state government, business, economics and public safety beats for various publications. He lives in Cheyenne with his family.
See stories by David Dudley

