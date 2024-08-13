Commission meets with the public to discuss allowing firearms in Capitol building

The State Building Commission met Aug. 12 to discuss allowing concealed firearms in the State Capitol building.

More than 70 people attended the meeting online and in person. Many shared their thoughts about whether people should, or should not, be allowed to carry concealed firearms in the State Capitol complex.

Richard Lysle, a retiree who volunteers for Cheyenne Frontier Days, became visibly upset by the quiet but tense argument that unfolded during the first half of the meeting. He left before the meeting's conclusion, but Wyoming Public Media caught him in the hallway.

"I don't think that guns should be allowed in the Capitol building, just like courts don't allow litigants to bring guns into a courtroom," Lysle said. "This is not trying to degrade the second amendment. People should have the right to have guns to protect themselves when they're in public, to protect their families and homes and whatever. But I don't believe they need guns to protect themselves in this building."

Supporters said people with concealed carry permits would help protect the public from potential bad actors. Detractors said only law enforcement officers should be allowed to bring guns into the building.

Gov. Mark Gordon chairs the commission , which includes Secretary of State Chuck Gray, Superintendent of Public Instruction Megn Degenfelder, State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Treasurer Curt Meier.

Gray repeatedly asked questions of Gordon about House Bill 125, which was introduced during this past year’s legislative budget session. That bill would have repealed gun-free zones, making it legal for those with concealed carry licenses to bring firearms into the Capitol building, public schools, libraries, hospitals and other state-run facilities.

Gordon vetoed the bill. At the time, he said that he didn't want to create a situation in which the Wyoming State Legislature could "micromanage a constitutional right."

"House Bill 125 was a grandslam," said Gray, who tried to force the issue. But Gordon remained steadfast throughout the meeting.

The commission will consider the proposed rules again in the months to come.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.

