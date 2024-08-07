Trump to attend private fundraiser in Jackson

Former Pres. Donald Trump plans to attend a private fundraising event in Jackson on Aug. 10.

According to an invitation flier circulating online, entry to the lunch reception with the Republican presidential nominee starts at $5,000 or a pledge to raise $10,000. Entry and a photo opportunity is seven times that.

The priciest option is $250,000 to become a host and have your own roundtable with photo opportunities.

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (R-Wyoming) is one of several hosts for the event. She says she’s sorry more people aren’t able to attend due to the cost. But she added, ultimately, it’s a fundraiser.

“I hope that he raises some pretty good funds,” Hageman said, “and obviously this is a wealthy area of Wyoming and a wealthy area of the United States. So I think that that’s probably part of what the primary goal is for a fundraiser. I mean, that’s kind of what I do when I do fundraisers.”

Teton County GOP Chair Mary Martin says her organization and the Wyoming GOP are not involved. She doesn’t plan on attending, in part, due to the cost. It’s been organized by a few Teton County residents and Trump’s campaign, with no plan for a public appearance.

“I know there's a bunch of individuals that would love to have a rally or greet the motorcade and applaud him as he drives by. But he isn't coming for a rally, it is a fundraiser,” Martin said.

The location of the private fundraiser has not been made publicly available.

Trump last visited the state in 2022. He held a rally in Casper for Hageman’s successful election campaign defeating Liz Cheney.

A demonstration in support of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is planned for Aug. 9 in the Jackson town square.