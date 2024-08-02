© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Reports on Wyoming State Government Activity

Wyoming to send law enforcement officers to Texas’s border with Mexico

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published August 2, 2024 at 1:35 PM MDT
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks to visitors to the Wyoming Capitol building after his State of the State Adress.
David Dudley
/
Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks to visitors to the Wyoming Capitol building after his State of the State Adress.

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state. 

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced this week that Wyoming will send law enforcement officers to Texas’s border with Mexico.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requested help from Wyoming as part of a compact made by the American Governors’ Border Strike Force.

Ten Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers will deploy to the border later this month, which Gordon said would help “[close] the open Biden-Harris border.”

Two more deputies, both from Natrona County, will head to Texas at a later date.

While the number of crossings on the southern border has surged during Pres. Joe Biden’s administration, those numbers have shrunk by over 40 percent since early June, according to U.S. border officials.

That’s attributed to an executive order issued by Biden that placed tight restrictions on asylum-seekers.

Wyoming and Texas have swapped personnel and trainings before.

Earlier this year, Wyoming lawmakers allocated $750,000 to assist with border state law enforcement efforts.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Tags
Politics & Government Governor Mark GordonTexas
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter and digital media specialist for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on KUNC, NPR newscasts, and National Native News, among others.
See stories by Chris Clements

