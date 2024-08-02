Wyoming to send law enforcement officers to Texas’s border with Mexico

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced this week that Wyoming will send law enforcement officers to Texas’s border with Mexico.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requested help from Wyoming as part of a compact made by the American Governors’ Border Strike Force.

Ten Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers will deploy to the border later this month, which Gordon said would help “[close] the open Biden-Harris border.”

Two more deputies, both from Natrona County, will head to Texas at a later date.

While the number of crossings on the southern border has surged during Pres. Joe Biden’s administration, those numbers have shrunk by over 40 percent since early June, according to U.S. border officials.

That’s attributed to an executive order issued by Biden that placed tight restrictions on asylum-seekers.

Wyoming and Texas have swapped personnel and trainings before.

Earlier this year, Wyoming lawmakers allocated $750,000 to assist with border state law enforcement efforts.

