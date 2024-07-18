© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Wyoming State Government Collaboration
Reports on Wyoming State Government Activity

Attempt on former President's life stirs pain from America's past in Cheyenne

Wyoming Public Radio | By David Dudley
Published July 18, 2024 at 2:46 PM MDT
The silhouette of a man walking away from the camera. He carries a bucket in his left hand, as a dog, to the man's right, searches the area around them.
David Dudley
/
Wyoming Public Media
Brent Knotts prepares to fill a bucket of water for dogs and horses on a ranch outside of Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 18 2024.

The nation is reeling in the wake of the assassination attempt on former President Donald J. Trump. In the aftermath, Wyoming Public Radio reporters hit the Cheyenne streets to find out what citizens are thinking and feeling.

Some, like retired food service worker Patricia Pearson, recalled the day that John F. Kennedy was shot in Dallas, Texas.

"I was at school, sitting at my desk in my classroom," Pearson said, fighting back tears. "And it came over the speaker. And we all put our heads on the table and we all cried."

He cried through the whole thing

Others had similar recollections. Mike Theriault, a retired contractor, was transported back to the years between middle and high school, when his family lived in Coachella Valley, California.

Theriault remembered listening to John F. Kennedy's funeral mass on the radio with his dad.

"A farmer, metallurgist and a Christian man who never cried," Theriault said of his dad. "We didn't have a TV but we listened to the funeral. I remember my dad cried through the whole thing. And, finally, he said: 'What's happening to this country?'"

Theriault said that the attempt on former President Trump's life shows how divided our country is right now.

"Both sides have to come together, because this is unacceptable," he added. "Whether Democrat or Republican, we've got to come together to get this country back where it needs to be."

Universal sadness and grief

Brent Knotts, a retired administrator for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said that he remembered distinctly walking home from school on the afternoon of November, 23, 1963.

"One of my friends caught up to me," Knotts said. "And he said: 'The president's been shot.' I ran home and we watched it on the TV."

Knotts said that the universal sadness and grief from that day is still with him. But there's something about the rhetoric in the week following the attempt on Trump's life that was absent from the aftermath of the Kennedy assassination.

"There wasn't all this acrimony," Knotts said. "And the presumptive Vice Presidential nominee wasn't blaming Kennedy's death on republicans, without any real evidence, to rile up voters."

Like the others who spoke with WPR, Knotts stressed the importance of civilized discourse and unity to heal our deeply fractured nation.

National outlets report that Trump has revised his Republican National Convention keynote speech to stress unity.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Tags
Politics & Government President Donald Trumpgriefcommunities
David Dudley
David Dudley is an award-winning journalist who has written for The Guardian, The Christian Science Monitor, High Country News, WyoFile, and the Wyoming Truth, among many others. David was a Guggenheim Crime in America Fellow at John Jay College from 2020-2023. During the past 10 years, David has covered city and state government, business, economics and public safety beats for various publications. He lives in Cheyenne with his family.
See stories by David Dudley

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content