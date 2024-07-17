© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Laramie reacts to Trump assassination attempt

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published July 17, 2024 at 5:23 PM MDT
A family crosses the street.
Chris Clements
/
Wyoming Public Media
A family crosses the street in Laramie on July 17, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt days before this week’s Republican National Convention.

Wyoming Public Radio asked Wyomingites on the streets of Laramie about their reactions to the political violence.

Jerry Peterson is a realtor who lives in Laramie and a registered Republican. After the shooting, he said he’s concerned about drastically different reactions to the violence in the nation.

“I think it's a pretty sad state of the country that we're so divided up that people cheer, people are against it,” said Peterson.

Karin Guernsey works as an herbalist and also lives in Laramie. She said she’s unaffiliated with a political party.

“We shouldn't shoot people,” said Guernsey. “We shouldn't hurt each other. But I still think that Trump should not win. But I think that that discourse is wrong. We should discuss and we should talk and we should try to solve our problems.”

Griffin Murphy of Laramie, who is also unaffiliated, agreed.

“Even if you oppose him that vehemently, it's exactly the wrong thing to do because that will only radicalize people who agree with him more,” said Murphy.

Laramie resident Jana Rivord said she “think[s] it's disgusting that someone would have that much hate in their heart to take out a man that's trying to make our country better.”

Chris Nations, also of Laramie, told WPR the shooting caught him off guard.

“I'm not a political fan of his, but I don't think he should be shot either,” said Nations. “I'm not in favor of political violence.”

Tune into Open Spaces this week to hear from more Wyomingites.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
