State superintendent lays out plan to cut size and frequency of student assessments

Wyoming’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder has proposed reducing the amount of K-12 state testing required of students.

In a presentation to the State Board of Education in June, Degenfelder laid out a plan to cut the size and frequency of WY-TOPP testing, also known as the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress.

It would reduce the length of state math assessments for students in grades 3 through 8 by 30 percent and make math tests for 9th graders optional instead of required.

It would also remove a writing test required of 3rd graders, which Degenfelder argued comes too early for students who may not have learned typing skills yet.

She said the scaling back is needed after she heard concerns from parents and educators about how much class time gets taken up by preparing students for testing.

“Our kids are filling too much testing. Our teachers are spending too much time teaching to a test,” said Degenfelder. “That burden of time is what I've sensed.”

Some of the proposed changes concerning 9th graders would require legislation from state lawmakers during the upcoming 2025 general session.

“We heard that, too, with kindergarten through 2nd grade, those interim assessments – we're just testing too young, these kids are not ready,” Degenfelder said. “That was some of the feedback.”

Another part of Degenfelder’s plan is the creation of an online platform for parents and teachers that would show assessment data and the progress each student is making during the school year.

Degenfelder and the board of education will present their plan to the Legislature’s interim Joint Education Committee in Casper on August 28.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.