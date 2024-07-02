Secretary of State opens voter resource site for this year's elections

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Secretary of State's office is opening a voter resources website. The site includes information on polling places, ID requirements, key dates and a tip line to report suspicious activity.

Voters should be aware of two new rules that have gone into effect. Primaries are closed this year. The last day for registered voters to choose their party affiliation was May 15. New voters may register with their party of choice until the day of the election.

Also, the window for absentee, or early, voting has been shortened from 45 to 28 days. The first day to vote absentee for the primary election is July 23. The first day to vote absentee for the general election will be October 8.

Secretary of State Chuck Gray said the site is meant to provide the public with resources and information they need for the 2024 election cycle.

“I want to commend our Elections Division for spearheading this Campaign, which provides a number of resources to inform Wyoming’s citizens exercising their right to vote," said Gray. "Should Wyomingites have any questions or concerns, I urge them to contact our office."

The primary election is on August 20. The general election, which includes the U.S. presidential election, is on November 5.

