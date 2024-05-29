© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate held steady at 2.8% in April

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published May 29, 2024 at 4:46 PM MDT
A construction worker works on a pipe.
Kaleb Roedel
/
Mountain West News Bureau
Many Wyoming counties are following normal seasonal unemployment rate trends, decreasing as the weather warms.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 2.8 percent last month, unchanged from March and the same as this time last year.

That’s counter to a national rising trend. The unemployment rate across the U.S. in April was 3.9 percent, up from 3.4 percent in April 2023.

A chart shows Wyoming's unemployment rates by county for April 2024, March 2024 and April 2023.
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, Research & Planning
Civilian labor force, employment and unemployment rates by place of residence as of April 2024.

County unemployment rates in Wyoming have mostly followed seasonal patterns, with Big Horn, Park, Washakie, Sweetwater and Carbon counties seeing the biggest drops in unemployment since March. That’s likely due to seasonal job gains in construction, professional and business services, and retail trade. Meanwhile, Teton County saw job losses last month most likely due to the end of the ski season.

From April 2023 to April 2024, jobless rates fell in 14 counties, rose slightly in six, and remained unchanged in three.
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet
