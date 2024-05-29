Wyoming’s unemployment rate held steady at 2.8% in April

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 2.8 percent last month, unchanged from March and the same as this time last year.

That’s counter to a national rising trend. The unemployment rate across the U.S. in April was 3.9 percent, up from 3.4 percent in April 2023.

Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, Research & Planning Civilian labor force, employment and unemployment rates by place of residence as of April 2024.

County unemployment rates in Wyoming have mostly followed seasonal patterns, with Big Horn, Park, Washakie, Sweetwater and Carbon counties seeing the biggest drops in unemployment since March. That’s likely due to seasonal job gains in construction, professional and business services, and retail trade. Meanwhile, Teton County saw job losses last month most likely due to the end of the ski season.

From April 2023 to April 2024, jobless rates fell in 14 counties, rose slightly in six, and remained unchanged in three.

