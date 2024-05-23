Wyoming joins lawsuit against California over energy policy

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming has joined 19 other states in a lawsuit against California. The 20-state coalition, led by Alabama, claims that California, along with four other states, is engaged in litigation that threatens the energy sector nationwide.

In a press release shared by Gov. Mark Gordon's office, a spokesman accused California of suing energy companies for an "alleged 'climate crisis,' and demanding billions of dollars in damages." Wyoming says by doing so, California and the other states are sidestepping the lawmaking process and violating the Constitution.

Gordon said that Wyoming's energy industries are under attack from both the federal government and states that rely on Wyoming's energy production—like California.

“We will defend our industries in the courts, and guard against other states' attempts to set national energy policy outside the boundaries of their own state," Gordon wrote in a statement. "Our Constitution prohibits that very notion.”

The Supreme Court has not yet decided whether it will hear the case.

