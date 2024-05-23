© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming joins lawsuit against California over energy policy

Wyoming Public Radio | By David Dudley
Published May 23, 2024 at 4:28 PM MDT
A coal plant belches out steam on a snowy day.
Caitlin Tan
/
Wyoming Public Media

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming has joined 19 other states in a lawsuit against California. The 20-state coalition, led by Alabama, claims that California, along with four other states, is engaged in litigation that threatens the energy sector nationwide.

In a press release shared by Gov. Mark Gordon's office, a spokesman accused California of suing energy companies for an "alleged 'climate crisis,' and demanding billions of dollars in damages." Wyoming says by doing so, California and the other states are sidestepping the lawmaking process and violating the Constitution.

Gordon said that Wyoming's energy industries are under attack from both the federal government and states that rely on Wyoming's energy production—like California.

“We will defend our industries in the courts, and guard against other states' attempts to set national energy policy outside the boundaries of their own state," Gordon wrote in a statement. "Our Constitution prohibits that very notion.”

The Supreme Court has not yet decided whether it will hear the case.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Tags
Politics & Government Governor Mark GordonLawsuitclimate change
David Dudley
David Dudley is an award-winning journalist who has written for The Guardian, The Christian Science Monitor, High Country News, WyoFile, and the Wyoming Truth, among many others. David was a Guggenheim Crime in America Fellow at John Jay College from 2020-2023. During the past 10 years, David has covered city and state government, business, economics and public safety beats for various publications. He lives in Cheyenne with his family.
See stories by David Dudley
Related Content