Wyoming joins lawsuit against new federal gun sale rule

Wyoming has joined 20 other states in a lawsuit against the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The 21-state coalition argues that a rule proposed by the ATF last September violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The rule seeks to close the so-called gun show loophole by clarifying who qualifies as a gun seller. People who sell guns for profit, even if occasionally, must now get a federal firearms license and run background checks on potential buyers. This includes those who rent space at gun shows, track profits and losses, and make a website or business cards to advertise their guns for sale.

In a written statement, Gov. Mark Gordon accused the Biden administration of sidestepping Congress to infringe upon gun rights in America.

"The Biden administration is attempting to treat every legal gun owner as a commercial gun dealer, and every gun sale or trade as a commercial transaction," Gordon said.

But under the rule, people would not need a license to sell a gun from a personal collection to a family member. Nor would one who buys and sells relics and collectible firearms as a hobby need a license to do so.

