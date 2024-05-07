© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming joins lawsuit against new federal gun sale rule

Wyoming Public Radio | By David Dudley
Published May 7, 2024 at 5:04 PM MDT
Three pistols laid side by side
David Dudley
/
Wyoming Public Media
A selection of pistols on offer at Frontier Arms and Supply in Cheyenne.

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming has joined 20 other states in a lawsuit against the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The 21-state coalition argues that a rule proposed by the ATF last September violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The rule seeks to close the so-called gun show loophole by clarifying who qualifies as a gun seller. People who sell guns for profit, even if occasionally, must now get a federal firearms license and run background checks on potential buyers. This includes those who rent space at gun shows, track profits and losses, and make a website or business cards to advertise their guns for sale.

In a written statement, Gov. Mark Gordon accused the Biden administration of sidestepping Congress to infringe upon gun rights in America.

"The Biden administration is attempting to treat every legal gun owner as a commercial gun dealer, and every gun sale or trade as a commercial transaction," Gordon said.

But under the rule, people would not need a license to sell a gun from a personal collection to a family member. Nor would one who buys and sells relics and collectible firearms as a hobby need a license to do so.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Tags
Politics & Government Governor Mark Gordonsecond amendmentgun rights
David Dudley
David Dudley is an award-winning journalist who has written for The Guardian, The Christian Science Monitor, High Country News, WyoFile, and the Wyoming Truth, among many others. David was a Guggenheim Crime in America Fellow at John Jay College from 2020-2023. During the past 10 years, David has covered city and state government, business, economics and public safety beats for various publications. He lives in Cheyenne with his family.
See stories by David Dudley
Related Content