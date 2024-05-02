Two candidates announce run for Wyoming state House seat near Yellowstone

Two people announced they are planning to run for the Wyoming House of Representatives seat that includes some of the area between Cody and Yellowstone National Park.

Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) is retiring from House Seat 24, and said she supports current Cody Mayor Matt Hall’s candidacy. Hall, who’ll run as a Republican, has been the mayor for eight years and is the current president of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities.

“I want to continue to serve the community. I really want to stay engaged, and I think this would be a good next move to work on statewide issues,” he said in an interview.

Hall’s priorities include advocating for local control over certain issues, finding housing solutions and addressing increases in property taxes.

Nina Webber also announced her intentions for the seat. She’s the current Wyoming Republican Party national committeewoman. According to a video on her website, she’s worked in the oil and gas and healthcare industries, and was formerly a county clerk.

“My goals would be to follow my core values, and the core values would definitely be open and honest communication, transparency and definitely listening to what my constituents would want,” she said.

Webber did not respond to interview requests. Her website says she wants to reduce government spending, stop Medicaid expansion and vote against what she calls “radical school curriculum.”

Wyoming’s primary elections will be held on August 20.