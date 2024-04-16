© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Applications open for expanded property tax relief

Wyoming Public Radio | By David Dudley
Published April 16, 2024 at 4:21 PM MDT
A row of houses recedes into the distance.
David Dudley
/
Wyoming Public Media
The setting sun reflects off of a row of houses in downtown Cheyenne.

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

State property tax refund applications are now open at the Wyoming Department of Revenue's website.

Homeowners may apply for relief of up to half of the median residential property tax amount, or 75 percent of their 2023 property tax bill, whichever is less.

Governor Mark Gordon signed the bill into law in March. It expands eligibility to homeowners whose income is 145 percent of the median household income for their county of residence. To be eligible, applicants must be Wyoming residents for five years or more, and they must occupy the home for at least nine months of the year.

More than 90 percent of applicants received tax relief in 2022. The Department of Revenue believes an additional 2,000 taxpayers will qualify under the new guidelines.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Tags
Politics & Government Governor Mark Gordontax reformWyoming Legislature
David Dudley
David Dudley is an award-winning journalist who has written for The Guardian, The Christian Science Monitor, High Country News, WyoFile, and the Wyoming Truth, among many others. David was a Guggenheim Crime in America Fellow at John Jay College from 2020-2023. During the past 10 years, David has covered city and state government, business, economics and public safety beats for various publications. He lives in Cheyenne with his family.
See stories by David Dudley
