Applications open for expanded property tax relief

State property tax refund applications are now open at the Wyoming Department of Revenue's website.

Homeowners may apply for relief of up to half of the median residential property tax amount, or 75 percent of their 2023 property tax bill, whichever is less.

Governor Mark Gordon signed the bill into law in March. It expands eligibility to homeowners whose income is 145 percent of the median household income for their county of residence. To be eligible, applicants must be Wyoming residents for five years or more, and they must occupy the home for at least nine months of the year.

More than 90 percent of applicants received tax relief in 2022. The Department of Revenue believes an additional 2,000 taxpayers will qualify under the new guidelines.

