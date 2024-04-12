Republican infighting begins as Wyoming enters election season

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Every seat in the Wyoming House is up for re-election this November.

Infighting among Republicans – who hold a supermajority – is on display as the far-right House Freedom Caucus tries to gain total control of the lower chamber, over the more-traditional Wyoming Caucus.

For example, Mark Jones, a lobbyist for Gun Owners of America, will challenge Rep. (R-Buffalo) Barry Crago for House District 40.

Although Rep. Dan Zwonitzer (R-Cheyenne) hasn’t announced if he’ll run for his seat again, if he does, he’d face off against Ann Lucas, a GOP Central Committee member.

Seth Ulvestad, a policy analyst for the state, is hoping to scoop up House District 11 after Rep. Jared Olsen (R-Cheyenne) announced a bid for the Senate.

Roughly half the seats in the Senate are up for re-election, too.

In total, four spots are open after several moderate Republicans in both chambers announced they wouldn’t seek re-election.

Wyoming’s Republican primary election is set for August 20. The deadline for candidates in both parties to file to run is on May 16.

