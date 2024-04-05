Sommers to retire as speaker of the house 

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s speaker of the House is retiring from the chamber.

Albert Sommers won’t be running again for House District 20, which includes Sublette County and part of Lincoln County.

Sommers is a lifelong rancher in Sublette County who took office in 2013. He led the House for the past two sessions. Sommers told the Cowboy State Daily that he’s considering a run for Senate in District 14 this year, which includes Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater and Uinta counties. Sen. Fred Baldwin (R-Kemmerer) has held the seat since 2017, but announced he won’t be seeking reelection.

Running for Sommers’ House seat is Mike Schmid, who aligns with the far-right Freedom Caucus. Longtime Sublette County rancher and Republican Cat Urbigkit recently announced her run for the seat. Bill Winney is also running as a Republican. He’s been trying for the seat since 2010.