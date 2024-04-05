© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Sommers to retire as speaker of the house 

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published April 5, 2024 at 12:41 PM MDT
A man sits in a chair in front of a paper-covered desk.
Courtesy of Albert Sommers

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s speaker of the House is retiring from the chamber.

Albert Sommers won’t be running again for House District 20, which includes Sublette County and part of Lincoln County.

Sommers is a lifelong rancher in Sublette County who took office in 2013. He led the House for the past two sessions. Sommers told the Cowboy State Daily that he’s considering a run for Senate in District 14 this year, which includes Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater and Uinta counties. Sen. Fred Baldwin (R-Kemmerer) has held the seat since 2017, but announced he won’t be seeking reelection.

Running for Sommers’ House seat is Mike Schmid, who aligns with the far-right Freedom Caucus. Longtime Sublette County rancher and Republican Cat Urbigkit recently announced her run for the seat. Bill Winney is also running as a Republican. He’s been trying for the seat since 2010.
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
