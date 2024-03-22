© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
IRS launches pilot program in Wyoming and 11 other states.

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published March 22, 2024 at 3:35 PM MDT
This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has launched a pilot program for people to directly file their taxes without a third party. The program is called DirectFile and is now live in 12 states, including Wyoming. The US Treasury Department estimates some 80,000 people in Wyoming are eligible for the program.

The pilot program provides funding to the IRS via the Inflation Reduction Act. The Biden Administration says this investment in the IRS is focused on saving Americans money and improving the IRS’s ability to tax corporations and higher-income individuals.

Additionally, the IRS has rolled out a Spanish version of the program as well. Both the English and Spanish versions are free and will focus on streamlining W-2s and standard deduction claims for federal taxes. DirectFile can’t file state taxes. While state income tax is not a worry for Wyomingites, those who still need to pay other state taxes may be eligible to use a similar IRS service called Free File.
