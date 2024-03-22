Governor Gordon inks hearing aid bill

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

On Wednesday, March 20, Gov. Gordon signed a hearing aid bill into law. It will help low-income people with a severe hearing impairment get a pair of custom hearing aids.

Sen. Dan Furphy (R-Laramie) sponsored the bill after meeting with members of the Wyoming deaf community. Following that, Furphy met with Gordon and senior policy advisor Jen Davis, who helped with the bill.

Furphy said the bill will also ensure that Wyoming will have a committee for deaf people. It is currently the only state without one.

A study conducted by the National Council on Aging found that two of ten Wyomingites are living with hearing loss. That's 40 percent above the national average.

The program will draw $99,000 from the state's general fund. It will launch July first.

Those who wish to apply for the program may do so through the Wyoming Department of Health after that date. Applicants must be at or below two-hundred percent of the federal poverty level to qualify.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.