Reports on Wyoming State Government Activity

Gov. Gordon vetoes legal fund for Wyoming to sue the federal government

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published March 21, 2024 at 8:10 AM MDT
Wild horses roaming public lands in Wyoming.
Steppinstars
/
Pixabay
Wild horses roaming public lands in Wyoming.

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon vetoed a bill that would have established a $75 million legal fund for the state to sue the federal government over its land use policies.

Senate File 13 argued the U.S. Constitution recognizes the Wyoming Legislature’s jurisdiction over its own land.

In his veto letter, Gordon said the bill was a “clear attempt to cross, blur and trample the line of separation between our equal branches of government.”

The latest flash point over federal management of Wyoming lands emerged last year after the BLM released its preferred draft resource management plan for Rock Springs.

Some Wyomingites called that plan, which emphasized a conservation approach to the land, a drastic overreach.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter and digital media specialist for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on KUNC, NPR newscasts, and National Native News, among others.
See stories by Chris Clements
