Gov. Gordon vetoes legal fund for Wyoming to sue the federal government

Gov. Mark Gordon vetoed a bill that would have established a $75 million legal fund for the state to sue the federal government over its land use policies.

Senate File 13 argued the U.S. Constitution recognizes the Wyoming Legislature’s jurisdiction over its own land.

In his veto letter, Gordon said the bill was a “clear attempt to cross, blur and trample the line of separation between our equal branches of government.”

The latest flash point over federal management of Wyoming lands emerged last year after the BLM released its preferred draft resource management plan for Rock Springs.

Some Wyomingites called that plan, which emphasized a conservation approach to the land, a drastic overreach.

