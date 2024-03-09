Ban on gender-affirming care for Wyoming youth is sitting on Gov. Gordon’s desk

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in Wyoming is heading to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk.

Previously known as “Chloe’s Law,” an amendment to the legislation has renamed it to not include an individual’s name.

It was originally named after a California activist who detransitioned from her gender identity after receiving gender-affirming surgeries as a minor, which is a rare occurrence.

This ban would outlaw those surgeries for youth in the state.

However, LGBTQ advocates say those surgeries are already not performed in Wyoming, and that most medical practices broadly oppose gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

The ban would also outlaw hormone therapy and puberty blockers, two treatments that experts say can help trans kids.

Gordon can veto the ban or let it become law without his signature any time in the next 15 days if he doesn’t make a decision on it before the end of the session.

This ban on gender-affirming care isn't to be confused with an earlier ban that died in the House when it wasn't introduced this session. That ban would have only outlawed gender-affirming surgeries, and not other treatments as well.

