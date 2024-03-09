© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Ban on gender-affirming care for Wyoming youth is sitting on Gov. Gordon's desk

By Chris Clements
Published March 9, 2024
The Wyoming State Capitol on Feb. 12, 2024.
Chris Clements
/
Wyoming Public Radio
The Wyoming State Capitol on Feb. 12, 2024.

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in Wyoming is heading to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk.

Previously known as “Chloe’s Law,” an amendment to the legislation has renamed it to not include an individual’s name.

It was originally named after a California activist who detransitioned from her gender identity after receiving gender-affirming surgeries as a minor, which is a rare occurrence.

This ban would outlaw those surgeries for youth in the state.

However, LGBTQ advocates say those surgeries are already not performed in Wyoming, and that most medical practices broadly oppose gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

The ban would also outlaw hormone therapy and puberty blockers, two treatments that experts say can help trans kids.

Gordon can veto the ban or let it become law without his signature any time in the next 15 days if he doesn’t make a decision on it before the end of the session.

This ban on gender-affirming care isn't to be confused with an earlier ban that died in the House when it wasn't introduced this session. That ban would have only outlawed gender-affirming surgeries, and not other treatments as well.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
gender and identity, WY legislature, wyoming politics
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter and digital media specialist for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on KUNC, NPR newscasts, and National Native News, among others.
