Outdoor recreation trust fund bill signed into law by Gov. Gordon

A bill that will establish guidelines for how Wyoming will use a new outdoor recreation trust fund was signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday, March 7. It’s a mirror bill of similar legislation that died in the Senate early on.

The legislation that created the fund to begin with was passed in last year’s session.

The fund will have $6 million to distribute every two years to grant applications for things like building trails and improving infrastructure.

A group of student lobbyists from Casper came to the Legislature last week to help lawmakers better understand the bill.

Tribal governments, local municipalities and nonprofit groups are all eligible to apply for funding from the trust.

