Reports on Wyoming State Government Activity

Outdoor recreation trust fund bill signed into law by Gov. Gordon

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published March 7, 2024 at 3:17 PM MST
Will Walkey / Wyoming Public Media

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A bill that will establish guidelines for how Wyoming will use a new outdoor recreation trust fund was signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday, March 7. It’s a mirror bill of similar legislation that died in the Senate early on.

The legislation that created the fund to begin with was passed in last year’s session.

The fund will have $6 million to distribute every two years to grant applications for things like building trails and improving infrastructure.

A group of student lobbyists from Casper came to the Legislature last week to help lawmakers better understand the bill.

Tribal governments, local municipalities and nonprofit groups are all eligible to apply for funding from the trust.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter and digital media specialist for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on KUNC, NPR newscasts, and National Native News, among others.
