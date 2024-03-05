© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Bill heading to the governor keeps schools from teaching about gender identity without consent

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published March 5, 2024 at 7:48 AM MST
Upton Elementary School students eat lunch on Oct. 26, 2022.
Hugh Cook
/
Wyoming Public Media
Upton Elementary School students eat lunch on Oct. 26, 2022.

A bill that would prevent Wyoming school districts from conducting lessons on sexual orientation or gender identity without permission from parents is heading to Governor Mark Gordon's desk.

It also requires educators to notify parents about other issues like drastic changes in students’ physical, mental or emotional health.

An amendment from Rep. Sarah Penn (R-Fort Washakie) added a permission requirement for classes on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Those who oppose it say the language in it is overly broad, and could interfere with basic instruction in Wyoming classrooms if topics happen to touch on those subjects.

The bill contains an exception so that nothing in the legislation can stop a school from keeping secrets from parents, if there’s a reasonable belief the child will be abused otherwise.

Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter and digital media specialist for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on KUNC, NPR newscasts, and National Native News, among others.
