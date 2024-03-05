Bill heading to the governor keeps schools from teaching about gender identity without consent

A bill that would prevent Wyoming school districts from conducting lessons on sexual orientation or gender identity without permission from parents is heading to Governor Mark Gordon's desk.

It also requires educators to notify parents about other issues like drastic changes in students’ physical, mental or emotional health.

An amendment from Rep. Sarah Penn (R-Fort Washakie) added a permission requirement for classes on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Those who oppose it say the language in it is overly broad, and could interfere with basic instruction in Wyoming classrooms if topics happen to touch on those subjects.

The bill contains an exception so that nothing in the legislation can stop a school from keeping secrets from parents, if there’s a reasonable belief the child will be abused otherwise.

