© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

State lawmakers look to crack down on delta-8 THC products

Wyoming Public Radio | By Will Walkey
Published September 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM MDT
Elsa Olofsson
/
Flickr Creative Commons

State lawmakers are considering criminalizing a weaker version of traditional cannabis, known as delta-8 THC. Members of the Joint Judiciary Committee tabled a discussion this week about how to limit the substance – known colloquially as “diet weed” – in Wyoming.

Delta-8, a less-intoxicating version of marijuana mainly derived from hemp, has grown in popularity across the Cowboy State. Since it usually comes from hemp, it’s technically legal, but products that use it haven’t been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA warns that delta-8 can be harmful, especially to children and young adults. Symptoms can include vomiting, loss of consciousness and even hospitalization.

Multiple high school students have previously spoken out about it. So, state lawmakers, including Jeremy Haroldson (R-Wheatland) have been discussing ways to outlaw the substance.

“We want to make this product illegal, just so that we can protect and have an opportunity to protect not only the people of the state of the students of the state,” Haroldson said

Others testified against limiting the substance. Sam Watt owns a hemp company and sells delta-8. He said it can be useful for many adults – especially veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorders – and argued against criminalizing people seeking relief.

“This product is something that a lot of people can use, especially our veterans. Because still there is not a whole lot of treatment out there for us,” he said.

Other concerns with delta-8 regulation include potentially harming other industries, like CBD or agricultural hemp production. The Judiciary Committee will likely take up this debate again later this year.

Tags
Politics & Government hempWyoming State Legislaturemarijuana
Will Walkey
Will Walkey is Wyoming Public Radio's regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau. He first arrived in Wyoming in 2020, where he covered Teton County for KHOL 89.1 FM in Jackson. His work has aired on NPR and numerous member stations throughout the Rockies, and his story on elk feedgrounds in Western Wyoming won a regional Murrow award in 2021.
See stories by Will Walkey
Related Content