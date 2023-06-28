© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Politics & Government
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Mountain West communities granted millions for electric and low-emissions buses

Wyoming Public Radio | By Will Walkey
Published June 28, 2023 at 11:16 AM MDT
An electric bus in Minnesota.
Eric Wheeler
/
Metro Transit / Flickr CC
An electric bus in Minnesota.

News brief: 

The U.S. Department of Transportation is spending nearly $1.7 billion to modernize and electrify bus systems across the country, the agency announced Monday. Grants were awarded to communities in Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico and Montana.

Millions will go toward replacing aging diesel buses and vans with low-emissions vehicles – especially in mountain towns like Teton Village, Wyo., Winter Park, Colo. and the Lake Tahoe area. Funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the investment will double the number of zero-emissions transit buses on American roadways.

"Every day, over 60,000 buses in communities of all sizes take millions of Americans to work, school, and everywhere else they need to go," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. "Today’s announcement means more clean buses, less pollution, more jobs in manufacturing and maintenance, and better commutes for families across the country."

The money will also help renovate depot, maintenance and storage facilities, as well as build electrical charging equipment and improve bus stops. Other Mountain West communities set to receive funding include Park City, Utah, Missoula, Mont., Albuquerque, N.M and Colorado Springs, Colo.

This announcement comes as the Biden administration is trying to highlight its investments in infrastructure and manufacturing. Spending packages for high-speed internet and environmental restoration have also been announced recently. Just 33 percent of Americans approve of how the president is handling the economy, according to a recent poll.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Politics & Government Biden Administrationtransportationelectric vehicle
Will Walkey
Will Walkey is Wyoming Public Radio's regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau. He first arrived in Wyoming in 2020, where he covered Teton County for KHOL 89.1 FM in Jackson. His work has aired on NPR and numerous member stations throughout the Rockies, and his story on elk feedgrounds in Western Wyoming won a regional Murrow award in 2021.
See stories by Will Walkey
