Unofficial results are tight for Laramie County School District 1 races 

Unofficial results are in for the Laramie County School District 1 (LCSD1) seats. Four seats were up for grabs in four separate races.

So far, the results show Rene Hinkle narrowly snagging the LCSD1 ‘At-Large’ seat with 36 percent of votes. Hinkle secured about 2 percent more votes than Henry Bailey, who was a former LCSD1 trustee.

Hinkle has been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Cheyenne for 24 years. During the campaign , Hinkle said if she won the school district seat, she wanted to focus more on education, and shift the focus away from book banning and critical race theory. Both topics have been a continuous discussion at LCSD1 board meetings over the last couple years.

Five candidates ran for the at-large seat. Additionally, there were three other seats filled on the board through elections by ‘areas.’