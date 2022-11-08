Mark Gordon to remain Wyoming’s governor

Republican Mark Gordon has won a second term as governor of the Cowboy State. The Associated Press declared the former state treasurer the winner just two minutes after the polls closed.

Gordon defeated Democrat Theresa Livingston and a few minor party candidates. He said Wyomingites’ enthusiastic support for him on Tuesday was an endorsement of his agenda.

“We're going to continue to work to diversify our economy, really, across all sectors,” he said. “We are very anxious to continue hard work to be a leader in the nation on natural resources.”

Gordon is a rancher and businessman from Johnson County and is among the most popular governors in the nation despite challenges in his last term from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think what I came away with is a real faith in the Wyoming people to do the right thing,” he said.

Gordon also said mental health, education and energy policy are among his highest priorities for the next four years, and he intends to keep challenging federal policies when possible.

“I think the issue that's keeping me up most at night right now is the Biden Administration's dogged pursuit of green energy at the expense of everything else,” Gordon said. “I'm very hopeful that this evening shows that that agenda is bankrupt.”