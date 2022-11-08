Four new faces are on the Natrona County school board; two lose bids for re-election

Natrona County voters have elected four new faces to their school board amid a field of 15 that ran for the four positions.

They are retired Kelly Walsh High School theater teacher and current substitute Michael Stedillie, former school board member Kevin Christopherson, as well as Jenifer Hopkins and Mary Schmidt. Hopkins and Schmidt are members of Natrona County’s Mom’s For Liberty Group, a conservative organization. Incumbents Kianna Smith and Debbie McCullar lost their re-election bids.

This comes as school board meetings have been packed with attendees. Issues that have come up include pandemic mask mandate rules and objections to books about sex education and LGBTQ issues that some say are "pornographic.”

Long-time board member Clark Jensen and Dave Applegate chose not to seek re-election.