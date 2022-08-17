© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Politics & Government

Education Department Official Beats Out Trump Endorsed Candidate For State Superintendent 

Wyoming Public Radio | By Melodie Edwards
Published August 17, 2022 at 12:37 AM MDT
Megan Degenfelder
Megan Degenfelder for Superintendent

Former Wyoming Department of Education official Megan Degenfelder has won the Republican primary against Wyoming’s acting Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schoeder, even though former President Trump endorsed Schroeder. The race was tight after polls closed but then Degenfelder pulled ahead as votes rolled in.

Degenfelder grew up in Casper and attended Wyoming public schools her whole life. She went on to serve as former Superintendent Jillian Balow’s chief policy officer.

Degenfelder said her priorities as superintendent will be to focus on Kindergarten-3rd grade literacy, empowering parents in their children’s education and eliminating anti-American curriculum and policies. She also beat out two other Republican candidates. She will now face off against Democratic Superintendent candidate Sergio Maldonado in the general election in November.

Politics & Government Electionseducation policySchools Superintendent
Melodie Edwards
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
See stories by Melodie Edwards
