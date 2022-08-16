After defeat, Cheney says “the real work begins”

Republican Liz Cheney lost her Republican primary reelection race for Wyoming’s single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday night; however, Cheney does not seem to think it is the end of her political career.

Cheney lost to fellow Republican and Trump endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman in Wyoming’s primary election by a landslide. Political experts largely anticipated the defeat , as Cheney lost many republican’s support after serving as vice chair on the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol.

After her defeat, Cheney spoke to a small crowd, including her parents Dick and Lynne Cheney, at a ranch outside Jackson.

“I have said since January sixth that I will do whatever it takes to ensure that Donald Trump is never again, anywhere near the oval office,” she said.

Cheney will serve out her term in the U.S. House of Representatives through January 2. Many experts suggest Cheney will use her campaign’s momentum to run for president in 2024; however, Cheney stopped short of any official announcement.

“This primary is now over. But now, the real work begins,” she said.

Although Cheney openly criticized Trump in the speech, as well as other republicans who refuse to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, she reminded constituents that she is a conservative at heart.

“I’m a conservative Republican. I believe deeply in the principles and the ideals on which my party was founded,” Cheney said. “I love its history, and I love what our party has stood for. But I love my country more.”

The location of the event, the Mead Ranch, remained unknown to all but the guests and media until the time of Cheney’s speech, largely due to security reasons.

In an email to the press, Cheney’s Communications Director Jeremey Adler said, “If the event site is reported publicly prior to the event, we will have to significantly reduce planned media coverage, so please do not report it or share it with anyone until the event is underway.”