Bridgette White is a Laramie native with a long Wyoming heritage dating back to her great grandparents. She has two bachelor’s degrees and a double master’s from the University of Wyoming. She has vast experience in accounting and economics. In addition to working as a comptroller and accountant, she has also taught at Gillette College and is currently an adjunct at Laramie County Community College.

Today, she has a more relaxed approach to life. In addition to her teaching and working for family companies, she also is enjoying working at Wyoming Public Radio, the organization that helped her develop her appreciation for classical music and jazz.