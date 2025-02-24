Cattle herds in Park and Sublette counties test positive for brucellosis

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Livestock Board announced on Feb. 21 two more cattle herds in the state have tested positive for brucellosis, a reproductive disease that can cause cattle to abort their young.

The herds in Park and Sublette counties have been quarantined. Both of these herds are in Wyoming’s Brucellosis Designated Surveillance Area , a section of the state that’s regularly monitored for the disease.

The new detections, tested at the State Veterinary Laboratory in Laramie and confirmed at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory, Ames, Iowa, bring the total number of quarantined herds in Wyoming to four. Three are in Park County and one is in Sublette County.

The Livestock Board doesn’t anticipate contact herd quarantines. The board said affected herds are currently participating in serial testing to meet the requirements for quarantine release.

“Identification of brucellosis positive cattle is not uncommon within Wyoming’s DSA, where a brucellosis reservoir in wildlife occasionally spills over into cattle,” the Livestock Board said in a release. “Required brucellosis surveillance for specified cattle in the DSA includes testing prior to leaving the DSA, and within 30 days prior to change of ownership.”