Report: Most Wyoming cities are taking steps to be more inclusive

A new report says most Wyoming cities are becoming more inclusive for LGBTQ+ residents — at least when it comes to government services.

The annual Municipality Equality Index from the Human Rights Campaign grades local governments on their equality-oriented efforts, from putting non-discrimination laws on the books to funding services for LGBTQ+ residents.

Of the seven Wyoming cities graded, Sheridan is the state's lowest scoring, with just 12 points out of 100 . Laramie is at the other extreme with a score of 92 . That's something to be proud of, said City Manager Janine Jordan.

"It's not been simple or really easy for us, in certain circumstances, to get those points," she said. "In Wyoming, we may be the third largest community in the state, but we still don't engage in social service providing. We don't provide those sorts of services like a big urban community will.”

Instead, Laramie often gains or loses points on the index based on which nonprofits it's able to fund in a given year. In 2023, when the city supported Laramie Reproductive Health with a community partner grant, it gained two points on the index because that nonprofit helps those living with HIV or AIDS. In 2024, it lost those points because the nonprofit didn't apply for or receive that grant from the city.

Other points require cities to mandate certain accommodations in the private sector, like requiring private businesses to have single-occupancy all-gender facilities. The city of Laramie requires those in its own buildings, but hasn't required the same beyond its walls.

Still, the city's LGBTQ+ liaison, Nancy Oakland-Potter, has led the charge to earn Laramie points on the index — and to see Laramie recognized for the work it does that isn't directly measured by the Human Rights Campaign.

"Regardless of what our points are right now, I think that we actually are performing better than what it reflects," Oakland-Potter said.

Laramie has a dedicated LGBTQ+ liaison in the local police department, requires non-discrimination from contractors, and provides funding to nonprofits that help with homelessness — a condition that LGBTQ+ folks are disproportionately likely to experience .

This year, Laramie also launched a human rights commission , earning the city five points it didn't have last year, though the commission is yet to have its first meeting.

Overall, Laramie's score ticked upward, from 89 last year to 92 this year.

Casper is the state's second highest ranking city, with a score of 74 . The central Wyoming municipality actively aims to improve its score on the index , using its metrics as a guide to make city services more inclusive.

Cheyenne saw the greatest leap from last year, moving from a score of 28 to 35 .

In general, Wyoming cities raised their scores by passing anti-discrimination measures or by taking public stances to signal LGBTQ+ residents are welcome there. Rock Springs gained three points this year with its first-ever approval of a Pride Month proclamation.

Sheridan was the only Wyoming city of the seven examined by the Human Rights Campaign not to increase its score from 2023 to 2024.

