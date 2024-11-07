Albany County reelects its House reps, including three Democrats

Albany County's three Democratic representatives will return to the Wyoming House in 2025 after winning reelection Tuesday.

Reps. Karlee Provenza, Trey Sherwood and Ken Chestek faced Republican challengers this election .

Throughout the campaign, they weathered negative attack ads from the local Republican Party and affiliated PACs. Provenza said the results this week show that kind of campaigning doesn't sit well with voters.

"The people of Albany County turned out and said, 'We're not going to put up with the negative campaign and the attacks,'" she said. "'We're going to stand up for people that fight for us in Albany County, and we're going to vote them back in.'"

Albany County's Democrats will be in an extreme minority, as there will only be six members of their party in the House in 2025.

Provenza said she and her fellow Democrats will need to focus on pitching solutions — and on communicating the harm caused by the bills they can't stop.

"I don't know what my job is going to look like over in Cheyenne," she said. "It's going to be a difficult one, but it's one that I am eager to do and that I'm honored and feel privileged to be able to do."

Provenza won by more than a thousand votes. Her Democratic colleagues won by much slimmer margins .

Albany County's Ocean Andrew, a Republican incumbent, also won reelection Tuesday. His district, House 46, is very rural and often a safe Republican seat. Andrew won both this and the last election receiving nearly 70 percent of the vote.

In Albany County's Senate District 10, which encompasses Andrew's and Sherwood's House Districts, voters elected Republican Gary Crum, a newcomer to Wyoming politics, by a wide margin.

