Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

With cooler temps, Yellowstone lifts fishing restrictions and downgrades fire rating to “high”

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published September 18, 2024 at 9:06 AM MDT
The sign for Yellowstone National Park.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state. 

Cooler weather has led Yellowstone National Park to lift fishing restrictions and downgrade its fire danger rating.

As of Monday, anglers can fish the Firehole River and its tributaries from sunrise to sunset. This summer some rivers and streams in the park were partially closed to fly fishing due to warm water temperatures and low flows. The Firehole, Madison and Gibbons Rivers were closed for longer than some other streams because of proximity to geothermal features.

Meanwhile, fire danger in Yellowstone is still high, but was downgraded this week from “very high.” There are no active wildland fires in the park. Park officials remind visitors that campfires are only allowed within established fire rings and in some backcountry sites.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

