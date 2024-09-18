With cooler temps, Yellowstone lifts fishing restrictions and downgrades fire rating to “high”

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Cooler weather has led Yellowstone National Park to lift fishing restrictions and downgrade its fire danger rating.

As of Monday, anglers can fish the Firehole River and its tributaries from sunrise to sunset. This summer some rivers and streams in the park were partially closed to fly fishing due to warm water temperatures and low flows. The Firehole, Madison and Gibbons Rivers were closed for longer than some other streams because of proximity to geothermal features.