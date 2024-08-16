Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.
Yellowstone lifts some fishing restrictions but some full closures still remain
This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.
Some fishing restrictions in Yellowstone National Park have been lifted.
Earlier this summer the park closed or limited hours on some rivers and streams due to high water temperatures and low flows, conditions that can be lethal for trout.
Anglers can now fish the following:
- Soda Butte
- Slough Creek
- Yellowstone River from Tower Junction to the park boundary
- Gardner River downstream of Osprey Falls north to the park boundary
- Lamar River downstream of Cache Creek to its confluence with the Yellowstone River
- Snake River from Forest Creek south to the park boundary during normal hours from sunrise to sunset
The Madison, Firehole and some sections of the Gibbon River and tributaries connected to geothermal features remain fully closed to fishing, as these bodies of water continue to be too warm for fish.
A full list of fishable areas in Yellowstone can be found here.