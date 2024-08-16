Yellowstone lifts some fishing restrictions but some full closures still remain

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Some fishing restrictions in Yellowstone National Park have been lifted.

Earlier this summer the park closed or limited hours on some rivers and streams due to high water temperatures and low flows, conditions that can be lethal for trout.

Anglers can now fish the following:



Soda Butte

Slough Creek

Yellowstone River from Tower Junction to the park boundary

Gardner River downstream of Osprey Falls north to the park boundary

Lamar River downstream of Cache Creek to its confluence with the Yellowstone River

Snake River from Forest Creek south to the park boundary during normal hours from sunrise to sunset

The Madison, Firehole and some sections of the Gibbon River and tributaries connected to geothermal features remain fully closed to fishing, as these bodies of water continue to be too warm for fish.