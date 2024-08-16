© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Northwest Wyoming yield for malt marley, a craft beer ingredient, could be slightly above average this year

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published August 16, 2024 at 4:57 PM MDT
Malt barley sprouting
Charlie Marshalll
/
Flickr via Creative Commons license 2.0
Malt barley sprouts as part of the brewing process before the grain is added to beer.

The harvest for malt barley is underway in our region. That’s an important ingredient for craft beer.

Judy Gillette is the Grower Relationship Manager for Briess Malt & Ingredients Company that buys malt barley from more than 300 growers in Northwest Wyoming and Southern Montana.

She says harvest slowed down this past week with recent rains, but so far that isn’t anticipated to impact yields.

“Probably the yields this year are a little bit above average for the area. The cool, wet spring was very conducive to barley,” she said.

Gillette said malt barley harvest in the northwest part of the state typically goes until around Labor Day.

According to the U.S. The Department of Agriculture’s most recent Wyoming Crop progress report, barley harvest in Wyoming is 64 percent complete.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
