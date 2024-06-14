21-year-old man receives jail sentence for trespassing in Yellowstone’s Norris Geyser basin

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A judge has sentenced a man who trespassed near the world’s tallest active geyser in Yellowstone National Park to seven days in jail and a two-year ban from the park, among other penalties.

“Trespassing in closed, thermal areas of Yellowstone National Park is dangerous and harms the natural resource,” said Acting United States Attorney Eric Heimann in a statement. “In cases like this one where we have strong evidence showing a person has willfully disregarded signs and entered a closed, thermal area, federal prosecutors will seek significant penalties, including jail time.”

According to court documents, 21 year old Victor Pyshniuk of Washington state got within 15 feet of Steamboat Geyser’s vent. The geyser is located in the Norris Geyser Basin.

He was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine, $30 mandatory court processing fee and a $20 special assessment.

Pyshniuk told officers that he left the boardwalk to take photos.

Park officials remind visitors to remain on designated boardwalks and trails and exercise caution near Yellowstone’s thermal features.

