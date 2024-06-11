© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Firefighters respond to the first wildland fire of the year in Yellowstone, but fire danger remains low

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published June 11, 2024 at 3:19 PM MDT
Sign showing low fire danger in Yellowstone National Park
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
A sign in Yellowstone shows that the fire danger level is currently low.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The first wildland fire of the year in Yellowstone National Park was detected on Sunday.

A motorist reported the tenth of an acre sized fire about 19 miles from West Yellowstone. The fire was reportedly caused by lighting that scorched a tree.

Firefighters are extinguishing the blaze and anticipate controlling it by early this week.

Fire danger in the park is low. There are currently no fire restrictions, but visitors are asked to completely put out campfires within campgrounds and backcountry campsites.
News Yellowstone National ParkwildfireYellowstone fires
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
