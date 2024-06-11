Firefighters respond to the first wildland fire of the year in Yellowstone, but fire danger remains low

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The first wildland fire of the year in Yellowstone National Park was detected on Sunday.

A motorist reported the tenth of an acre sized fire about 19 miles from West Yellowstone. The fire was reportedly caused by lighting that scorched a tree.

Firefighters are extinguishing the blaze and anticipate controlling it by early this week.

Fire danger in the park is low. There are currently no fire restrictions, but visitors are asked to completely put out campfires within campgrounds and backcountry campsites.