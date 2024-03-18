New law reduces "redundant" licensing requirements for Wyoming contractors

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming contractors will soon find it easier to bring their skills to a new town or city. A new law taking effect July 1 will require local governments to recognize contracting licenses issued by other Wyoming localities.

Governor Mark Gordon signed the bill into law Thursday, March 14.

"My administration has been passionate in reducing red tape, and while there is certainly more work to be done in addressing Wyoming's housing shortage, this new law is a small step towards streamlining unnecessarily redundant and costly requirements," Gordon wrote in a letter outlining his decision.

Senate File 114 requires that Wyoming cities and towns recognize contractor licenses issued by other cities and towns within Wyoming — as long as those licenses were issued after International Code Council examinations.

This potentially reduces the number of hoops a contractor has to jump through to do work in a new town as it frees them from taking another examination wherever they work.

Contractor licenses are issued by local governments, not the state, so plumbers and other contractors have had to earn licenses wherever they work.

Gordon says the new law will streamline the process. And given the national shortage of licensed contractors, the new law could make it slightly easier to address Wyoming's severe housing crunch.

