Judge rules LDS can start building temple in Cody while litigation continues

A judge has ruled that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can move forward with building a temple in Cody. That’s even while litigation seeking to relocate the temple continues.

The Powell Tribune reports that a district judge denied the Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods group’s request for the church to halt construction until appeals related to the temple are resolved.

Terry Skinner with the group says he still thinks they have a good case before the district court.

“I cannot say what the LDS will choose to do, we don’t know. All we know is that we are going to continue our efforts, and we’ll continue the fight,” he said.

Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods is appealing the temple's site plan and the conditional use permit. They believe the proposed approximately 100 feet height does not fit rural residential zoning requirements. Skinner anticipates appeals will be heard by the courts after April 15.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints local and national spokespeople and the church’s attorney on the temple case did not return a request for comment on the anticipated construction timeline and next steps.

