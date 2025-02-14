Two elk confirmed to have CWD on Dell Creek feedground

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A chronic wasting disease (CWD) case was confirmed in two elk on the Dell Creek Feedground, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD). This is the second incident of CWD on a feedground in Wyoming ever.

The Dell Creek Feedground elk were discovered in late January and early February in Elk Hunt Area 87. This is the first detection of the CWD in the Upper Green River elk herd.

The first detected CWD elk feedground case was discovered in December at the Scab Creek Feedground.

”It is unfortunate and concerning to find CWD on an elk feedground,” said Wildlife Division Deputy Chief Justin Binfet.“However, it was not unexpected given this disease continues to spread throughout the West. In anticipation of the spread of CWD to elk feedgrounds, the department created its Elk Feedground Management Plan, which will guide wildlife managers to work to minimize and mitigate CWD risks and look for long-term solutions to disease transmission on feedgrounds.”

CWD is 100% fatal to elk, deer and moose. WGFD is monitoring these two feedgrounds for more cases and is spreading the feed out more this winter, as the disease spreads easier when animals are bunched together.

