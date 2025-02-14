© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Two elk confirmed to have CWD on Dell Creek feedground

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published February 14, 2025 at 6:43 PM MST
Elk walk past a covered stack of haybales in a snowy landscape.
Caitlin Tan
/
Wyoming Public Media

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A chronic wasting disease (CWD) case was confirmed in two elk on the Dell Creek Feedground, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD). This is the second incident of CWD on a feedground in Wyoming ever.

The Dell Creek Feedground elk were discovered in late January and early February in Elk Hunt Area 87. This is the first detection of the CWD in the Upper Green River elk herd.

The first detected CWD elk feedground case was discovered in December at the Scab Creek Feedground.

”It is unfortunate and concerning to find CWD on an elk feedground,” said Wildlife Division Deputy Chief Justin Binfet.“However, it was not unexpected given this disease continues to spread throughout the West. In anticipation of the spread of CWD to elk feedgrounds, the department created its Elk Feedground Management Plan, which will guide wildlife managers to work to minimize and mitigate CWD risks and look for long-term solutions to disease transmission on feedgrounds.”

CWD is 100% fatal to elk, deer and moose. WGFD is monitoring these two feedgrounds for more cases and is spreading the feed out more this winter, as the disease spreads easier when animals are bunched together.
Natural Resources & Energy Chronic Wasting Diseaseelk feedgroundsWyoming Game and Fish Department
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
