Bill outlining Wyoming’s anthrax detection response passes out of committee

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A bill outlining Wyoming’s response to an anthrax outbreak last summer is moving forward in the Legislature.

Last summer, at least dozens of cattle in Elk Mountain died mysteriously. Ranchers, veterinarians and the state couldn’t figure out why . But after a couple months, they discovered it was anthrax, a rare disease last seen in Wyoming about 70 years ago that is almost certainly a death sentence for cattle.

At the time, the state didn’t have a specific anthrax protocol. Since then, the State Livestock Board adopted one . It outlines a series of steps ranchers, state agencies and veterinarians should take if there’s ever an outbreak again.

The bill before lawmakers, HB 90 , would essentially codify the protocol.

Some debated whether that’s necessary. But the bill passed out of committee on Feb. 6 and will go to the full House floor for further consideration.