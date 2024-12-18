© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Teton County commissioners punt decision on new natural resources overlay plan

KHOL/Jackson Hole Community Radio | By Dante Filpula Ankney
Published December 18, 2024 at 11:52 AM MST
A photograph from above shows a neat grid of roads and houses in a valley surrounded by mountains.
Dante Filpula Ankney
/
Jackson Hole Community Radio

An updated planning tool could change how the county protects natural resources, like wildlife and water, from development. But only if county commissioners approve it. Local electeds kicked an official decision down the road this week.

Teton County Commissioners voted unanimously to postpone their decision on changes to a new natural resources overlay, saying they need more time to review information and make potential changes based on public comment.

“This is going to impact our community more than I think a lot of people realize,” said outgoing commissioner Greg Epstein.

Commissioners did the same thing in a meeting last month, after environmental advocates said potential protections didn’t go far enough, while private landowners said it went too far.

The map is used to find and limit development where natural resources like wildlife habitat and water quality are particularly vulnerable.

The new system would rank areas in three-tiers. Right now, land is either in or out.

Commissioners agree the plan still needs some work, but to different degrees. Commissioner Mark Newcomb cautioned a complete reworking would delay a final decision by months.

“We keep kind of saying that this is really complicated, it’s not that complicated,” Newcomb said.

Amberley Baker is a lawyer representing the Gill family. The Gills own over 100 acres south of town planned for nearly 700 homes. Baker spoke against the plan last month.

“We have to strike a thoughtful balance between achieving natural resource goals and respecting private property rights,” she said.

Commissioners are expected to further discuss the planning tool on Jan. 28. A final decision could be at least six months out.
Natural Resources & Energy Teton CountyLandnatural resourcesdevelopmenthousing
Dante Filpula Ankney
Dante Filpula Ankney comes to KHOL as a lifelong resident of the Mountain West. He made his home on the plains of Eastern Montana before moving to the Western Montana peaks to study journalism and wilderness studies. Dante has found success producing award-winning print, audio and video stories for a variety of publications, including a stint as a host at Montana Public Radio. Most recently, he spent a year teaching English in Bulgaria through a Fulbright Fellowship. When he isn’t reporting, you can find Dante outside scaling rocks, sliding across snow or winning a game of cribbage.
See stories by Dante Filpula Ankney

