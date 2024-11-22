Pronghorn are the face of Wyoming’s new conservation license plates

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The new Wyoming conservation license plates are getting an update – from mule deer to pronghorn.

The plates feature a buck pronghorn with sagebrush in the background.

The conservation license plates were created by the state Legislature back in 2018. They cost a little more, but the money goes toward preventing wildlife and vehicle collisions. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) estimates there are about 21 wildlife-vehicle collisions a day in the state.

Science shows wildlife crossings, like bridges or underpasses, can help. About a million dollars from conservation plate money has gone toward that.

The new pronghorn plates are available now . They cost $180 upfront, and the renewal fee is an annual $50.

If you have the old conservation plates with the mule deer, you’ll have to buy the new plate, too.

