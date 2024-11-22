© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Pronghorn are the face of Wyoming’s new conservation license plates

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published November 22, 2024 at 2:54 PM MST
A vehicle with the new Wyoming conservation license plate that has a pronghorn on it.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department
The new Wyoming conservation license plate.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The new Wyoming conservation license plates are getting an update – from mule deer to pronghorn.

The plates feature a buck pronghorn with sagebrush in the background.

The conservation license plates were created by the state Legislature back in 2018. They cost a little more, but the money goes toward preventing wildlife and vehicle collisions. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) estimates there are about 21 wildlife-vehicle collisions a day in the state.

Science shows wildlife crossings, like bridges or underpasses, can help. About a million dollars from conservation plate money has gone toward that.

The new pronghorn plates are available now. They cost $180 upfront, and the renewal fee is an annual $50.

If you have the old conservation plates with the mule deer, you’ll have to buy the new plate, too.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy conservation effortsbig game migrationwildlife collissions
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content