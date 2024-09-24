Even with cold weather, cyano blooms are still a threat to pets and livestock

Maybe out on a hike, you’ve noticed something weird about the pools of water your dog loves to swim in? That could be an algae called cyanobacteria.

“Things to look out for in the water are evidence of foam, scum or mats,” said epidemiologist Courtney Tillman with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. “It can also look like spilled paint on the surface of the water. And these blooms can be blue, green, brown and sometimes even red.”

Tillman said if your pet or livestock gets that scum on their fur, wash it off quickly with fresh water, since it can be deadly.

“Make sure they don't lick that algae off their fur,” Tillman said. “Dogs typically tend to get sick very quickly, and they have symptoms like excessive inflammation, vomiting, they can have lethargy, even staggered walking, difficulty breathing. It's really important to get them to medical care as soon as possible if they're experiencing those symptoms.”

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has documented 42 cases of cyanobacteria in recreational areas all across the state this summer. As of Sept. 24, more than 30 waterbodies across the state are under an active bloom advisory, and about 15 campgrounds and water access sites around the state have active toxin advisories.

Tillman said this is about the same number as previous years. Even as temperatures get colder, she said people should still keep a watch on pets and livestock.

“We do, of course, in Wyoming, get to a point where DEQ can no longer safely travel out in the field to do testing. So it is important that if we do have an advisory, and it's cooler but the water body hasn't frozen over yet, to still continue to look for signs of those blooms,” she said.

