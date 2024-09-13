Governor, stakeholders to hold energy and economy forum in Gillette

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon will host a forum about energy in Gillette next week with Campbell County commissioners, industry representatives and researchers.

Cowboy State Economy: Keeping Wyoming Energy Strong will be held at Cam-Plex Energy Hall on Sept. 17 starting at 7 pm.

Campbell County Commissioner Jim Ford, Executive Director of the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources Holly Krutka, , Executive Director of the Wyoming Mining Association Travis Deti, and Director of the Energy Policy Network Mike Nasi will join Gordon for a panel discussion. The forum also will include a question and answer session.

The event comes after the Bureau of Land Management proposed closing the Powder River Basin to new coal mining development over concerns for the climate and public health. The basin is the nation’s top coal producer.

Gordon and local officials have vowed to fight this and other recent changes to federal land use and fossil fuel policy, which they say will harm jobs, domestic energy production and funding for public services.