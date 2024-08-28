© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Wildlife officials ask elk hunters to share a blood sample to help monitor for brucellosis

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published August 28, 2024 at 4:19 PM MDT
Elk
Wikimedia Commons

Wyoming wildlife officials are asking elk hunters to help with disease monitoring efforts.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) mailed close to 9,000 brucellosis test kits this year. Kits were mailed to hunters near Yellowstone National Park and the southeast part of the state as part of an annual surveillance program.

A map of Wyoming shows the areas where Wyoming Game and Fish is targeting brucellosis monitoring efforts. A central swath of the state, along with the southeast corner, are highlighted.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department
The blue areas of the map show where Wyoming Game and Fish is sending brucellosis test kits in 2024. Red dots indicate the locations of collection coolers.

Jessica Jennings-Gaines is a Wildlife Health Laboratory Supervisor with WGFD. She said not every hunter with a tag in these areas will receive a kit, but she encourages those that do to participate.

“If you are lucky enough to get one of those tests, we would appreciate it if you grab us a sample after you’ve harvested your elk. There’s a blood tube with some napkins and a little ziploc bag in there. You can take that blood tube and fill it up when you’re quartering your elk,” she said.

From test kits that were mailed out last year, 36 elk were exposed to or infected with brucellosis, which is a reproductive disease that can cause elk and cattle to abort their young.

Two of those elk were in areas of the state that aren’t usually monitored. One was found in the western slope of the Bighorns and another in the Southern tip of the Wind River Range.

As an incentive to encourage hunters to return blood samples, Game and Fish partnered with outdoor companies to enter participants in a raffle to win some prizes.

More information is available here.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy elkWyoming Game and Fish Departmentbrucellosis
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content