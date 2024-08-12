Public comment closes on Dubois mule deer herd proposal

A mule deer migration corridor in northwest Wyoming is getting a close look from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD). The agency is proposing to officially recognize the path, and is now reviewing the public’s comments.

The Upper Wind River Mule Deer Migration Corridor spans about 90 miles, making up what’s known as the Dubois Mule Deer herd.

“It's kind of a melting pot of mule deer throughout the northwest corner of the state,” said Daryl Lutz, wildlife management coordinator for the WGFD Lander region.

Lutz said that’s because deer from as far as the Tetons, Upper Green and Wind River Reservation use the migration route. So, the agency is looking to officially recognize and delineate the route. While it wouldn’t change much legally, it would give credibility to the route’s existence – possibly helping with conservation efforts.

“We've identified it, delineated it, mapped it, and so people can see where this important habitat is,” he said.

While the herd’s population isn’t declining, it is hovering between 3,000 and 4,000, which is about 60 percent below the agency’s objective. Lutz said major threats include vehicle collisions (which are partially being addressed with plans for a wildlife crossing), contracting Chronic Wasting Disease from a nearby mule deer herd that’s disappearing because of the disease, and at the top of the list, urbanization.

“With housing developments comes more roads, yard and property fences and more pets, dogs, and just more human activity,” he said.

Lutz added that some would like to see the agency go a step further in this official recognition process. That would initiate the official migration corridor ‘designation’ process, which is outlined in Gov. Mark Gordon’s 2020 executive order for protecting mule deer and pronghorn migration routes.

A ‘designation’ adds legal protections for a migration route and potentially limits future development. Three big game routes in Wyoming already fall under this, although they were grandfathered in when the executive order was signed. They include the Sublette Mule Deer herd, Baggs Mule Deer herd and Platte Valley Mule Deer herd. Currently, officials are working through the matrix of steps to designate the migration route of the Sublette Pronghorn herd.

But, for the Upper Wind River migration route that likely won’t be the case. Lutz added that it’s actually unnecessary.

“Much of the corridor is in designated wilderness areas,” he said. “The corridor is also largely already protected by lands that are encompassed or or managed by the U.S. Forest Service and the BLM (Bureau of Land Management).”

He added that much of the BLM portion is already exempt from mineral development.

Other parts of the route are on private property. Lutz said any protections granted from a formal designation wouldn’t apply on those lands.

“We’re going to continue to work with private landowners to best preserve and enhance this corridor, and so designation doesn't change how that works,” he said. “It doesn't change any regulatory authority, because there isn't any per the executive order on private land.”

Public comment closed August 9th. The agency will now review the comments and bring a final plan to the game and fish commission next month.