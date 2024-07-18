© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

EPA reaches settlement with fuel company that spilled nearly 5,000 gallons of oil into a creek in Yellowstone

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published July 18, 2024 at 4:34 PM MDT
The sign for Yellowstone National Park.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reached a settlement with a fuel distribution company that spilled oil into a creek in Yellowstone National Park.

Hi-Noon Petroleum Inc. discharged 4,800 gallons of gasoline into wetlands connected to Grayling Creek in the northwest part of the park in 2022. It spilled after one of its tanker trunks was involved in an accident on U.S. Highway 191. The incident allegedly violated the Clean Water Act.

As part of the settlement, the company will pay $20,000 and complete a $45,000 environmental project. It also will donate cleanup supplies and provide training to the fire district in West Yellowstone that responded to the spill.

"EPA’s settlement with Hi-Noon underscores our commitment to holding polluters accountable, especially within our national parks,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker in a release.
Natural Resources & Energy Yellowstone National ParkEnvironmental Protection Agencyclean water act
Olivia Weitz
